Governor approves amendment bill passed during Budget Session; fines increased manifold to improve pedestrian safety and regulate traffic movement

Violating traffic rules in Shimla will now prove far more expensive, as the Himachal Pradesh government has significantly increased fines for vehicles entering restricted and prohibited roads without valid passes. The amended law also introduces provisions for imprisonment in several categories of violations.

The Governor has given assent to the amendment bill passed during the Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha, following which the Law Department issued a notification in the Official Gazette on Wednesday. The government has amended the existing legislation to tighten traffic regulations in the state capital and improve pedestrian safety amid increasing vehicular pressure on Shimla’s narrow roads.

Under the revised provisions, anyone driving on restricted or sealed roads without a valid pass will now face a fine of up to ₹10,000. In cases involving prohibited roads, the penalty has been fixed at ₹5,000. Earlier, violators were fined ₹3,000.

The amended law also includes provisions for simple imprisonment ranging from 10 to 15 days, depending on the nature and seriousness of the violation. Officials said the stricter penalties are aimed at discouraging unnecessary vehicle movement in congested areas and ensuring better enforcement of traffic rules.

The government has modified three existing sections of the Act and inserted a new provision. Under Section 6, which deals with passes for restricted roads, the processing fee for private vehicle passes has been increased from ₹100 to ₹500. The issuance fee for such passes has been raised sharply from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000.

Similarly, under Section 7 concerning prohibited roads, the processing fee has been enhanced from ₹100 to ₹500, while the pass issuance fee has increased from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.

The provisions related to temporary passes under Section 8 have also been revised. The application fee for obtaining a temporary pass has been increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000. In addition, the daily fee, earlier fixed at ₹100, will now be charged at ₹500 per day for a period of up to seven days.

The amendment further states that violators of pass conditions will face a penalty of ₹2,000. Failure to pay fines can lead to simple imprisonment for 10 days. For violations of other provisions of the Act, offenders may face a penalty of ₹3,000 or imprisonment extending up to 15 days.

In cases involving serious offences, the maximum fine has been increased from ₹2,500 to ₹15,000.

The amended law also empowers police officers to compound offences on the spot. Any uniformed police officer not below the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) will now be authorised to collect 50 percent of the prescribed fine amount and settle cases immediately.

Shimla has long been struggling with traffic congestion, roadside parking and increasing pressure on its limited road infrastructure due to the rising number of vehicles and tourist inflow. The government believes that stricter penalties and tighter regulations will help reduce unnecessary traffic movement in sensitive areas and improve safety for pedestrians in the city.