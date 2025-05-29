Chamunda-Vrindavan religious tourism service targeted on first day; no injuries reported

Ropar (Punjab) – In a shocking incident, three unidentified bike riders attacked an HRTC Himdhara bus with stones in Ropar district of Punjab, breaking the front glass. The bus was on its maiden journey from Shri Chamunda Nandikeshwar Dham in Himachal Pradesh to Vrindavan Dham in Uttar Pradesh as part of a new religious tourism initiative.

Despite the sudden attack, no injuries were reported among the passengers. There were 10 pilgrims on board, who had boarded the bus from Kangra earlier in the day. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of passengers and inter-state religious travel.

The bus had been flagged off just hours earlier on Wednesday by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman RS Bali after religious rituals were conducted at Shri Chamunda Nandikeshwar Dham. The Himdhara bus left Chamunda at 3:20 PM and reached Kangra Bus Station by 4:40 PM after halting at Nagarota Bagwan and other stops. It was en route to Vrindavan via Chandigarh when the stone-pelting occurred in Ropar.

According to sources, the attackers approached on bikes and suddenly began pelting stones at the moving bus, damaging the windshield. HRTC officials said they have reported the incident and are in touch with Punjab authorities to ensure the safety of future operations.

Despite the attack, officials have confirmed that the religious tourism service will continue as scheduled. The bus will depart daily from Vrindavan at 4:30 PM and arrive at Chamunda temple the next morning at 9:50 AM.