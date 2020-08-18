446 plots and 356 flats of HIMUDA are ready for sale: Bhardwaj

Shimla: Urban Development and Housing Minister Suresh Bhardwaj stressed for early implementation of the proposed plan for the construction of residential colonies. The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has proposed to develop residential colonies at Jathia Devi and Rampur of Shimla, Narghota of Dharamshala and Dehra in Kangra and industrial plots in Baddi and Parwanoo.

UD Minister, in a review meeting of HIMUDA, today, said that authority has generated revenue of Rs 110 crore from residential and industrial properties. Bhardwaj said

“As many as 446 plots and 356 flats of HIMUDA are ready for sale at various locations, which would be advertised soon.”

He stressed on the completion of Housing colony at Rampur and Jathia Devi of Shimla, Dharampur of Solan, Rajwadi of Sundernagar.

The Minister directed to convert large plots of HIMUDA into small industrial plots in Parwanoo and Baddi. He also directed to make efforts to sell the land of HIMUDA by the Income Tax Department, State Insurance Corporation, Excise and Taxation Department, City Gas Distribution Network and Central University Kangra etc. so that HIMUDA could generate revenue.

He also stressed on private participation for better urban and residential development of the state so that more investment opportunities were created in the state.