Shimla – In a significant step towards making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state, the HIMUDA has announced plans to construct the state’s first energy-efficient modern business complex. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 100 crore, will be located at Vikasnagar in Shimla and will incorporate advanced technologies to minimize energy consumption.

The Urban Planning, Housing, and Technical Education Minister, Rajesh Dharmani, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi to collaborate on this project. The collaboration will ensure that cutting-edge architectural practices are employed to create a sustainable and energy-efficient building.

Dharmani stated that the target is to finalize the building’s design within the next three months and commence construction work later this year. The business complex is expected to be completed within two years. It will feature a range of modern amenities, including offices, retail chains, a multipurpose hall, a banquet hall, a food court, and other state-of-the-art facilities. The entire power supply for the building will be sourced from a solar energy system, aligning with the government’s goal of promoting green energy initiatives.

“This project will be instrumental in achieving a high building ranking in accordance with the state’s green energy goals,” Dharmani remarked.

In addition to the Vikasnagar project, a separate MoU was signed to facilitate the exchange of technical knowledge between the Department of Architecture at Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College in Nagarota, Kangra, and the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi. Discussions were also held regarding the introduction of a specialized course in Hill Architecture to cater to the unique architectural needs of the state.