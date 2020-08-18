Shimla: In a terrorist attack, a 24-year-old Soldier from Thakar Gvana village in Renukaji area of Sirmaur district was martyed at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

The martyr, Prashant Thakur, had joined the Army in September 2014 at the age of 18. He is survived by his father Surjan Singh, mother Rekha Devi and brother Vishal.

Thakur was deployed with 29 RR.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the martyrdom of 24-year-old Prashant Thakur.

The Chief Minister said that Prashant Thakur demonstrated unparallel courage and devotion towards his duty. He said that he was a true hero who has left an exemplary legacy of valour and supreme sacrifice.

Jai Ram Thakur has prayed the Almighty to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.