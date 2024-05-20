Shimla – In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission regarding an incident of alleged hooliganism by Congress supporters in Kaza, Lahaul-Spiti. The complaint, led by former state president and ex-minister Suresh Bhardwaj, accuses the district administration and the Himachal Pradesh Election Commission of acting under the influence of the state government.

The BJP has demanded strict legal action against the Congress leaders involved in the incident and called for an impartial investigation by the Election Commission.

The altercation took place earlier today during a campaign stop by BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. Congress workers staged a protest against Ranaut, waving black flags and chanting slogans such as “Kangana Ranaut go back.” The situation quickly escalated as heated arguments between Congress and BJP supporters led to a physical confrontation.

One BJP worker sustained a leg injury during the clash. Lahaul-Spiti Assembly by-election candidate Ravi Thakur and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur were also present during the incident at Kaza.