Shimla – In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s verdict favouring the Shimla Development Plan – Vision 2041, a political rivalry has emerged between the BJP and Congress, with both parties vying for credit in the aftermath of the judicial outcome.

Former Urban Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, representing the BJP, was quick to enter the fray, expressing gratitude for the Supreme Court’s approval of the Shimla development plan. Bhardwaj acknowledged the High Court’s role in the decision and underscored the critical importance of these orders for the well-being of Shimla’s residents.

Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, in a press conference, attributed the legal victory to the efforts of the present State Government. Chauhan asserted that the case had been presented effectively before the Supreme Court, showcasing the State Government’s proactive stance against what they deemed as the National Green Tribunal’s overreach in restricting development activities in Shimla.

As both political factions engage in a public back-and-forth, the focus should not waver from the broader implications of the Supreme Court’s decision. The credit war between the BJP and Congress adds a layer of complexity to an already contentious issue, leaving residents and observers to wonder whether this rivalry will impact the future implementation of ‘Vision 2041’ and the overall development trajectory of Shimla. The battle for acknowledgement between the two parties may well overshadow the triumph of the city’s potential progress.