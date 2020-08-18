Shimla: Monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly has been convened from September 7. The ninth session of the thirteenth state assembly will conclude on 18 September.

There would be a total of ten sittings in the Monsoon Session.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 transition, legislators will have to take special care of physical distance. In this regard, special guidelines will be issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, meanwhile, urged all members of legislative assembly to participate in discussions of public interest in the session while following COVID guidelines.

It’ll be first assembly session during this Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the budget session was also curtailed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.