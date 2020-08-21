Shimla: Six newly appointed trainee IPS Officers of Himachal Pradesh Cadre called on the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.

These officers included Abishek, Amit Yadav, Mayank Chaudhary, Charu Sharma, Jina Afroz and Kamya Misra.

State CM congratulated them for being part of the elite Indian Police Services and wished them a bright and illustrious future. He said that it was an honour for all the young officers to serve in a peaceful State like Himachal Pradesh.

Jai Ram Thakur said that it was a matter of pride that out of these six IPS probationers, three were lady officers. He expressed hope that this would go a long way in women empowerment in the State and also motivate young girls of the State to follow their footsteps.

Earlier, yesterday Trainee IPS Officers met Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan. The Governor congratulated the officers and wished them a bright future. He said that it is a matter of pride for all of them that they have got the opportunity to work in a developed and peaceful state like Himachal which is one of the leading states in terms of development in the country.

Trainee IPS Officers also called on Speaker Himachal Vidhan Sabha.