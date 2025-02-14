Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a major overhaul of its public healthcare system by replacing obsolete medical equipment in government hospitals with state-of-the-art technology. The government has allocated approximately Rs. 1800 crore for this initiative, which aims to enhance patient care and ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

Many government hospitals in the state have been using medical machinery for 30 to 40 years, leading to treatment delays and increased medical costs for patients. Studies suggest that late diagnosis can raise medical expenses by 30-50%. Addressing these concerns, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the immediate replacement of outdated medical machines, citing past negligence by previous governments in addressing this critical issue.

The health department has prepared a project report focusing on four key areas to revamp healthcare services in government institutions. As part of this initiative, robotic surgery will be introduced in all medical colleges, and advanced radiology and laboratory equipment will be installed. Each medical college will be equipped with 3-Tesla MRI machines, 256-slice high-end CT scan machines, PET scan machines, and modular operation theatres to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment quality.

In a significant development, the state government plans to set up a 150-bed Cancer Care Center in Hamirpur, addressing the lack of a well-equipped cancer hospital in the state. The center will offer advanced treatment facilities, including radiation therapy and nuclear medicines, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment outside Himachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, healthcare services will be expanded across 69 government health institutions, including zonal, regional, district hospitals, and community health centers. Depending on their category, these hospitals will be provided with fully or semi-automated laboratories, digital X-ray machines, high-end ultrasound machines, ICUs, and operation theatres. Additionally, the government aims to digitize healthcare institutions to streamline patient care and improve service efficiency.

According to health department data, approximately 9.5 lakh patients travel outside the state annually for medical treatment, causing an estimated economic loss of Rs. 1350 crore to the state’s GDP. Officials estimate that providing quality healthcare services within Himachal Pradesh could save around Rs. 550 crore annually while significantly reducing the burden on patients and their families.

Chief Minister Sukhu has instructed the health department to ensure that the plan is implemented in a time-bound manner, emphasizing that providing high-quality healthcare services within the state remains a top priority for his government.