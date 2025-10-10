Himachal Pradesh has reiterated its demand for a green bonus, asserting that the hill state deserves due recognition and compensation for offering vital ecological services such as clean air, water, and a stable climate to the nation.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state is working with a clear vision to become a Green Energy State by March 2026, aiming to meet 90 percent of its total energy demand through renewable sources. He said the government’s development approach remains focused on sustainability across sectors, including agriculture, horticulture, industry, and transport.

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the government has started converting Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s diesel fleet into electric buses. Tenders have been issued for 297 e-buses worth Rs 412 crore and charging stations are being established at a cost of Rs 124 crore. Another 500 electric buses will be added in 2025–26, Sukhu said.

Under the e-taxi scheme, around 50 e-taxis have been attached to government departments, with Rs 4.22 crore disbursed to 59 eligible youth. The government has also planned six green corridors and will soon set up 41 additional charging stations across the state.

Sukhu said Himachal, often called the lungs of North India, continues to safeguard natural resources vital to the entire region. He added that the state’s contribution toward maintaining ecological balance merits a green bonus from the Centre. The government has initiated a technical and scientific evaluation of Himachal’s ecological services, which, if accepted, could bring an estimated Rs 90,000 crore annually to the state.