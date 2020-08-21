Palampur: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has appointed Dr. H.K. Chaudhary as Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya Palampur.

The State Governor is a de-facto Chancellor of the agriculture University.

A spokesman of Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan informed that an order in this regard has been issued, today.

The appointment of Dr. Chaudhary is for a period of three years or upto the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. This appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes the charge of the office of Vice-Chancellor.

Dr. H.K. Chaudhary is the Professor and Head of the Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding and Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, Agriculture University, Palampur.