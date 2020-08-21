Palampur: Agriculture University Palampur has decided to conduct the left-out mid-term examinations and end-term examinations of 2nd semester of the B.Sc. 3rd-year students (Life Sciences and Physical Sciences).

Examinations will be held with effect from 28 August to 10 September.

The University has assured to observed standard operating procedure for the conduct of examinations. The students have been advised to contact the Dean of College of Basic Sciences.

The University has given relief to the aspirants of Ph.D. programmes as the University has extended the last date for the receipt of application forms for merit-based admissions to the doctoral programmes for the academic year 2020-21 up to 31 August.