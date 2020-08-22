Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed that the Medical Council of India (MCI) has given its consent to start super speciality courses in Neuro Surgery and Gastro Departments of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

Jai Ram Thakur said that this would pave way for producing super specialists in these departments and strengthen higher health education in the State. He said that this would also provide specialized health care services to the people of the State at their door steps. He said that this would also provide opportunity to young doctors of the State to pursue specialized courses within the State.

Chief Minister said that State Government was committed to strengthen health infrastructure in the State to provide better health facilities to the people of the State nearer to their homes.