Shimla: Shiva Keshavan – finest luge athlete ever represented the winter sports from India – has been selected for the Arjuna Award.

Keshavan lives in Manali and was first Indian to compete in luge at the Winter Olympic Games. Keshavan had represented India for six times at Winter Olympics from 1998 to 2018. He has won 10 medals for India at the international level and has held several world and Asian records.

At the age of 16, he became the youngest Olympian at the Winter Olympics in 1998. He also holds the record of being the first Indian to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

He retired after the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Keshavan has recently become the head coach of the Indian Luge Federation.

The Indian Sports Ministry on Friday announced 27 names for the Arjun Award, while 5 players have been selected for the prestigious Khel Ratna Award.