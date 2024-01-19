In a significant move aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and decentralizing governance, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the upgradation of Pragpur Sub Tehsil to full Tehsil status. This transformative decision, unveiled during the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ program at the village Nakki in Kangra district, marks a milestone in the region’s local governance structure.

The move to upgrade Pragpur to a full-fledged Tehsil is not only symbolic but also carries substantial implications for local governance. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that this decision aligns with the government’s commitment to ensuring that administrative structures are responsive to the needs of the local population.

Beyond the elevation of Pragpur Sub Tehsil, the Chief Minister unveiled a comprehensive package of initiatives aimed at enhancing various aspects of community life. Notable among these announcements is the merger of Kadoha, Chalali, and Samnoli Patwar circles from Dehra tehsil into Pragpur. This consolidation is designed to foster greater synergy in regional development and ensure a more cohesive approach to addressing local challenges.

In a significant boost to healthcare, a fund of one crore rupees was allocated for the reopening of the Community Health Center in Rakkad. This investment is expected to improve medical services and accessibility, addressing a critical need in the region. Furthermore, the educational sector received support with allocations of one crore rupees for Dadasiba College, three crores for Kotla College, and six crores for Rakkad College.

Infrastructure development was also a focal point, with the Chief Minister inaugurating projects worth Rs. 11.32 crore. These projects include the Mandwara to Karol via Chanauriya Basti road, the Baba Balotu Mandir and Sukar and Dadri link road with a causeway over Nalsuha Khad, and two bridges on the Bani to Pragpur via Dangra Sidh road over Lagbaliana and Sehri Khad. These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity and transportation in the Pragpur region significantly.