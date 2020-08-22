Nauni/Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni has extended the last date for admissions for all its Postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

The last date for online submission of application forms for admission to MSc, MBA, MBA (Agribusiness) and PhD has been extended till 31st August.

The specializations offered in MSc Horticulture are Entomology, Floriculture and Landscape Architecture, Food Technology, Fruit Science, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Plant Pathology, Seed Science and Technology, Spices, Plantation and Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, and Vegetable Science.

In Forestry, students can apply for M Sc in Agricultural Economics, Agroforestry, Environmental Science, Environmental Management, Forest Genetic Resources, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Microbiology, Silviculture, Soil Science, Statistics, and Wood Science and Technology.