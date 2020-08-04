Dharamshala: Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Central University of Himachal Pradesh has promoted all the intermediary students of the even semesters of the 2019-20 academic session.

As per the notification, University has promoted all the students of the even semesters (2nd and 4th semester for Under Graduate and 2nd semester for post-graduate) of the academic session 2019-20 to the next semester.

The final result if even semester courses for intermediary students of academic session of 2019-20 will be declared on the basis of internal assessments. The university clarified that the SGPA of the current semester will not be counted while calculating the final grade points average and deciding the merit for the purpose of award of Gold Medal.

In case if a student is not satisfied with the grades awarded, then she/he will have to take the examination of the relevant subject after the situation becomes normal, the notification further elaborates.