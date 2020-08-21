New Education Policy would ensure eradication of Macaulay Education system: Education Minister

Education Dept. considering to reduce 30 per cent syllabus

Shimla: Himachal Government has decided to constitute Task Force to implement New Education Policy in the state.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, in a review meeting of the Department of Education related to the implementation of the National Education Policy -2020, stated that task force will have experts from different fields, who would prepare a report related to the implementation of the policy.

Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh has always done excellent work in the field of education and Himachal Pradesh would ensure successful implementation of the National Education Policy -2020. He said

“Implementation of the New Education Policy would ensure eradication of Macaulay education system from the country”

The Education Minister said that the State Government is already providing vocational training under National Education Policy-2020. He said that a presentation will be made before the Cabinet regarding the New Education Policy.

Education Minister said that with the view of Covid-19, the Department is considering to make a provision of 30 percent reduction in the syllabus of 9th to 12th classes of schools of the state and 30 percent additional option in question papers. For implementation of this system, principals, teachers and officers of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board would seek suggestions through video conferencing from academician and parents in this regard. After this it would be presented before the Cabinet.

Education Minister said that with a view to ensure participation of students in water conservation, the Board of School Education would soon launch ‘Water Conservation Scheme’ in the state. Under this scheme, tanks will be constructed for storing water in schools. This water will be used for various purposes in the schools.