Shimla: The Executive Council of Himachal Pradesh University Shimla has given its nod to give a special chance to students of BBA and BCA who were studying in the university in 2015-16 to 2017-18 batch to complete their undergraduate degrees.

This was decided during the recent meeting of the Executive Council held under the chairmanship of acting Vice-chancellor SP Bansal.

During the meeting, EC also decided to grant a special chance to BA, BSc, Bcom and Shastri students who were in batch 2016-17 to 2018-19. The students who want to complete their degrees will have to pay Rs 5,000 as fees.

It also decided to give one per cent grace marks to the students of other UG degree courses except for medical, law and technical courses.

The Executive Council has also decided to introduce JRF and PhD in all departments of the university.

The Committee also decided to grant the UGC pay scale to all the professors of the university. It also approved the proposal to pay salaries to outsourced employees serving in the university till March 31, 2023.

Furthermore, the Council also granted provisional recognition to LR Institute, Solan to continue the BA LLB course for this session.

EC also decided to prepare a report of teachers who are reluctant to evaluate the answer sheets under ERP.

This report will then be sent to the Education Secretary.