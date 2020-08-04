Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today laid foundation stone of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Dhaula Kuan in Sirmour district today through video conferencing. First phase of this Institute would be completed by spending an amount of Rs. 392.51 crore.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur were in attendance of the conference.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that IIM would prove a milestone in providing an opportunity to the hardworking youth of the State to improve their skills. He assured to provide all possible help to ensure that the institute emerges as a best institute of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, State CM Jai Ram Thakur said the IIM was provided to Himachal Pradesh in the year 2014 and since then the institute was slowly and steadily forging ahead to emerge as a premier institute of the region.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Management for designing the whole complex in traditional Himachali architecture. He said that on completion, this Institute would not only emerge as premier educational institute, but also an added attraction for the tourists.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said the IIM was the biggest gift from the Union Government to the State in general and for Sirmour district in particular.

“वर्ष 2014 में मैंने पूर्व वित्त मंत्री स्वर्गीय श्री अरुण जेटली जी से हिमाचल में शिक्षा व स्वास्थ्य के लिए दो बड़े संस्थानों की माँग की थी।आज पाँच वर्ष बाद IIM सिरमौर का धरातल पर उतरना हिमाचल के लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि है”



He expressed hope that within next ten years the IIM Sirmour would emerge as the premier institute of the country.