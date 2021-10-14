Dharamshala: Finding fault in the current education systems, the state governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has claimed that it has failed to connect us with our culture, tradition and land.

Governor, while speaking in a seminar on ‘Shiksha Ka Bhartiya Swaroop’ organized by the Central University on Wednesday, stated that the present education system does not bring us forward to work on the farm, but only motivates us to ask for jobs. So, today we need to decide whether we want to be a job provider or a job seeker, he further added.

Terming the current education system as Macaulay’s slave education policy, Governor said that it’s necessary to come out of it to develop a new and prosperous India.

Supporting the policy document of New Education Policy, Arlekar commented that the National Education Policy was focused on Indian thoughts, culture, history and values, in which we all have to contribute so that the nation can re-establish itself as the leader of the World.

“In the education field, we must know the exact path in which we have to move forward as Indian ideology and thought gave us a separate identity in the world,” Arlekar said.

The Governor said that we got political freedom in 1947 but could not get free from the mindset given by the Britishers. He appreciated the efforts made by the Himachal Central University in taking forward the National Education Policy and said that other universities of the country would follow their initiative.