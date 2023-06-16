Central University becomes the first educational institution in India to introduce holographic strip technology in degree certificates

Holographic strips to eliminate counterfeit degrees and make replication or scanning impossible

The Central University (CU) of Himachal Pradesh is taking a proactive stance against the issue of fake degrees by introducing enhanced security measures. In its upcoming convocation, the university will present degrees to graduating students with an innovative security feature inspired by currency notes—holographic strips. This groundbreaking technology will make CU the first educational institution in India to adopt such advanced measures for ensuring the authenticity and credibility of its degree certificates.

The incorporation of holographic strips into CU degrees will eliminate the possibility of counterfeit certificates. This cutting-edge feature aims to significantly reduce online fraud related to degree forgery. The holographic strip is designed to be tamper-proof, making it impossible to copy or scan. Any attempt to tamper with the degree will trigger a warning on the computer system, indicating that the certificate has been copied. This proactive approach by the university guarantees that no fake CU degrees will be produced under any circumstances.

To further enhance security, the holographic strips will incorporate multiple nano features. The university’s logo will be prominently displayed in the center of the degree, accompanied by the acronym “CUHP” inscribed in small text throughout the certificate. These nano features will only be visible under specific lighting conditions or when viewed through a lens, ensuring that only the Central University can verify the authenticity of the degree. By implementing this state-of-the-art technology, the university aims to safeguard employers from unknowingly hiring individuals with fraudulent degrees.

According to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal, all students who have completed their academic sessions from 2019 onwards will receive the new degree certificates with holographic strips during the next convocation. This proactive step by the university not only enhances its reputation but also reinforces the credibility of its graduates in the job market.

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh’s adoption of innovative security measures demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its degrees. By taking a proactive stance against fake degrees, the university sets a commendable example for other educational institutions in India. The implementation of holographic strips ensures that the authenticity of CU degrees can be easily verified, providing peace of mind to employers and protecting the interests of genuine students.