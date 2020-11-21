Shimla: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has slammed the BJP on politicizing Central University.

“BJP has been playing politics on Central University right from the beginning and even today in all this tussle it is reduced to nothing less than a political arena,” he said.

The previous UPA government had in 2007 finalized the roadmap for the construction of CU and he himself had personally visited the selected sites, he said.

However, after NDA came to power the differences in the political leaders led to the inordinate delay due to which the work has still not started, he added.

“The tall claims of double engine at the Centre and State has failed miserably owing to which the construction of CU still hangs in balance,” said Singh, advocating that the they should focus on progress and development rather than stalling projects.

Meanwhile, State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore blamed the lack of coordination and factionalisim within the party for the undue delay.

Questioning the big claims of BJP MPs about Central assistance being provided to the state, he sought to know how much financial assistance the state has received so far and where was it spent.

He also questioned on why the state government was taking loan every third month if the centre was providing financial assistance.