New Delhi: Giving rest to all speculation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to start the construction work of Central University Dharamshala from March.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister called on Dharmendra Pradhan at New Delhi last evening and pressed for starting the work on both the campuses of the University at the earliest.

The Union Education Minister has assured the Chief Minister to expedite the formalities of preparing a master plan and work on both campuses of Central University.

Pradhan assured to start the construction work at Jadrangal and Dehra campuses by the end of March.

Since its announcement, Central University campuses were moot points between successive governments, which led to delays in the construction. The previous government were adamant to construct the main campus at Dharamshala and allotted land at Jadrangal near Dharamshala, while BJP leadership wanted a campus at Dehra. Finally, it was decided to have campuses at both places, which end the political deadlock.