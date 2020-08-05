Ram Mandir will be a modern symbol of our culture, eternal faith, national spirit and collective will power which will inspire generations to come: PM

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed Bhoomi Pujan at ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ at Ayodhya.

PM Modi congratulated fellow countrymen and Ram Bhakts all across the world on the holy occasion. Terming it as historic, Modi said that India is starting a glorious chapter today, when people all across the country are excited and emotional to have finally achieved what they had been waiting for centuries, several of whom are scarcely able to believe that they are witnessing this day in their lifetime.

He highlighted that Ram Janmabhoomi has become liberated from the cycle of cycle of breaking down and building up again, and a grand temple for Ramlala will be constructed in place of tents now.

Prime Minister observed that while several attempts were made to wipe out his existence, Shree Ram continues to be the foundation of our culture. He said that Ram Mandir will be a modern symbol of our culture, eternal faith, national spirit and collective will power which will inspire generations to come. The construction of the temple will also open up several opportunities across sectors and will change the economy of the region.

Prime Minister noted that this day stands testimony to the truth of the faith and resolution of crores of Ram Bhakts. He praised the dignity and restraint with which fellow countrymen responded, keeping the feelings of everyone in mind, when the judgement was passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court last year, and similar dignity and restraint is visible today also.

Prime Minister said that Shree Ram has acted as a guiding light for people, through Valmiki Ramayan in ancient times, through Tulsidas, Kabir and Guru Nanak in medieval times and was also present in the bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi as the power source of ahimsa and satyagrah. Lord Buddha is also associated with Shree Ram, and the city of Ayodhya has been a center of faith of Jains since centuries, he said. Recounting the different Ramayans written in various languages, Prime Minister noted that Shree Ram is the common thread of unity in diversity in the country.