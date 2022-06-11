Dharamshala: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind presented Gold Medals to ten meritorious students during the 6th Annual Convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharmashala on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that education is the cornerstone of the building of any country. Therefore, education should be of such type which not only develops intellectual capacity and skill in the students but also strengthens their moral values and character.

He said that youth have played an important role in the progress of all leading countries of the world. He also stressed that the participation of women in the field of education is an important parameter for the development of any society.

The President said that students should always remember that society has contributed in some way or the other to what they have achieved so far. This is society’s debt to them. They must be prepared to pay for it. How they will pay it, and when they will pay, is up to them. He said that he has full confidence in the wisdom of the educated, disciplined and determined youth power of India.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in his address, congratulated the students. Chief Minister also presented a PhD. degrees to meritorious students on the occasion.