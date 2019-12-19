Netgen IT Solutions Signs MoUs with ITI Shimla & Sunni For Skill Upgradation

Shimla: The Industrial Training Institute’s (ITI) of Shimla and Sunni have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Netgen IT Solutions Pvt Ltd., a Shimla based software development company for skill development, technological up-gradation and industrial training to bridge the gap training institutes and the industry.

The agreements were signed between the Principals of Shimla & Sunni ITIs and Mr. Rajneesh Rana, MD of Netgen IT Solutions on Tuesday.

The agreement mandates that the institutes would work with the private company to make practical training and education relevant to the changing technological needs, which would enable in doing a review of the curriculum as well as the resource materials.

The two ITIs would also collaborate with the company in undertaking joint projects to provide varied industrial solutions. The agreement also permits exchange of faculty to improve quality of trainings being imparted as well as for creating a better learning environment.

Going workshops and training camps would be held for imparting technical education so as to make students aware of latest skills for better employability.

Guest lectures are also proposed to be held to improve the understanding of new inventions, developing processes, language coding and finding solutions to local requirements.

Netgen IT Solutions has also agreed to train upto 30 students from these institutes in a year and the institute in return would impart classroom training to employees of the company when approached its management. The MoU would be valid for 3 years.

Principal LR Verma of ITI Shimla after signing the MoU said, “both the industry and the institute stand to gain from this agreement as it would enable us to streamline our training curriculum with industrial needs which would improve employability of the trained students.”

Rajneesh Rana MD Netgen IT Solutions said “the partnership would go a long way in meeting the present day requirements of industry as Information Technology is such an innovative and competitive field that keeping pace with newer and evolving technologies is essential.”

Netgen IT Solutions, the software development company for more that 5 years has been serving global , local clients as well as State Government departments and undertakings from its office at Software Technology Parks of India at Kasumpati, Shimla.