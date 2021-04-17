Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at IGMC, Shimla on Saturday.

Dattatraya was administered the Covishield vaccine under the supervision of Principal Dr Rajneesh Pathania.

The Governor was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on 12th March.

Later, the Governor appealed to the people to take the vaccine as a precautionary measure to save themselves from coronavirus. He said that every person above the age of 45 should compulsorily go in for the vaccination in order to make India Covid-19 free.

The Governor asked people to follow the rules and instructions given by the state government such as hand hygiene, wearing facemasks and maintaining physical distancing.

The state has administered over 11.5 lakhs of Covid jab till now. As per the NHM report, about 5 lakhs between the age group of 45 to 60 have been administered the vaccine, while 526277 of above 60 years have been given jab so far. 63227 persons have been administered a second dose of the vaccine in the state.