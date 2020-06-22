Shimla: The Himachal Government is planning to cultivate Heeng and saffron in high altitude areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts under the Krishi Se Sampannta Yojana to boost economy of the farmers of these areas.

Chief Minister, in a review meeting of Budget Assurances for 2020-21 here today, said that efforts were also being made to cover about one lakh farmers of the State for adopting natural farming in the State under the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kissan Yojna. He said that as many as 20,000 hectares land would be brought under the natural farming by the end of this year.

The State CM confident that natural farming would not only boost the economy of the farmers by fetching them better prices of their produces but also provide the people fertilizer free products.

Jai Ram Thakur said the State Government was trying to register atleast five Geographical Indications (GIs) for Karsog Kulth, Thangi of Pangi, metal craft of Chamba, Chukh of Chamba and Rajmah of Bharmour. He said that this would provide better market to these products and will strengthen the economy of the people of the areas.

He said that the Government was also endeavouring to use e-Cabinet Software to computerize the Cabinet meetings and make it paperless.

Jai Ram Thakur said that DPRs worth Rs. 100 crores have been sent to the Union Government for approval under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ Programme. He said that under this programme Shivdham would be developed at Mandi besides development and beautification of Riwalsar, Baba Nahar Singh Temple at Bilaspur, Kaleshwar temple in Dadasiba, Awaha Devi Temple in Hamirpur district, Manikaran in Kullu district and Trilokpur temple in Sirmaur district. He said that in order to promote tourism activities, five new heliports would be constructed in different parts of the State. He said that heliport at Shimla would be completed by end of September this year.

Chief Minister said that in order to boost rural economy, steps would be taken to initiate work on more welfare schemes launched by the State Government. He said that new schemes launched by the Government such as Panchwati, Unnati etc. would go a long way in facilitating the people living in the rural areas. He said that the Government would also help the rural artisans to provide them better opportunities for marketing of their produces.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi assured the Chief Minister that administration would spare no stone unturned to come upto the expectations of the people of the State and complete the developmental projects within the stipulated time period.