ASHA workers to be given incentive of Rs. 2000 thousand for months of July and August

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh CM acknowledges the contribution of ASHA workers in containing the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

CM Jai Ram Thakur stated that the State Government has decided to provide an incentive of rupees two thousand per month for the month of July and August to all the ASHA Workers of the State.

The CM accepted that the Corona pandemic has took the whole world by surprise and caught the medical fraternity unprepared. He said that Himachal Pradesh has effectively fought Coronavirus and ASHA workers of the State have played a pivotal role in controlling this virus. He said

“ASHA workers not only helped in detecting the people with ILI symptoms, but also helped in motivating the people in strictly following the quarantine norms”

The Chief Minister said that the Active Case Finding Campaign launched by the State Government was even appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the Prime Minister has even suggested the chief ministers of other states to follow Himachal Pradesh and launch this campaign in their respective States to detect patients with influenza like illness. He said that not only this, the ASHA Workers also were playing a vital role in educating the masses regarding importance of social distancing and use of face masks to prevent spread of this virus.

He said that the ASHA workers also played an important role in sensitizing the people in home quarantine to strictly follow the norms so as to ensure that they and their family members remain safe.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has succeeded in checking community spread and credit of this goes to the ASHA Workers. He said that the State Government would consider all the genuine demands of the ASHA worker sympathetically.