Nodal agency to grant ‘Acknowledgement Certificate’ within seven days

Shimla: Aiming to simplify the processes under the ‘Ease of Doing Business,’ the state government today started the online Self Certification facility for facilitating Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the State.

State CM Jai Ram Thakur believe that the decision would go a long way in providing much needed relief to the entrepreneurs.

Earlier entrepreneurs had to take all the required clearances from concerned departments prior to setting up of the enterprise, which generally resulted in unnecessary escalation of project cost and wastage of time.

CM said that online Self Certification facility would not only save the entrepreneurs from cumbersome procedures, but also facilitate in setting up the enterprises at the earliest.

Entrepreneurs would now need to furnish a duly filled in “Declaration of Intent” to the Nodal Agency electronically on the portal and the nodal agency would grant ‘Acknowledgement Certificate’ in the electronic format to the entrepreneur within seven days.

Chief Minister said that with the start of online facility, there will neither be any inspection of the enterprise nor any required clearance will be sought from the entrepreneur by the concerned departments for three years or till the enterprise starts functioning (whichever is earlier) under the Acts viz; The Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Act-1994, The Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act-1994, The Himachal Pradesh Fire Fighting Services Act-1984, The Himachal Pradesh Road Side Land Control Act-1968, The Himachal Pradesh Shops and Commercial Establishments Act-1969, The Himachal Pradesh Societies Registration Act-2006 and The Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act-1977.

The State Government had brought an ordinance regarding Self Certification by MSMEs on 6th November, 2019 and after it was passed in the Winter Session of the State Vidhan Sabha and was notified on 18th January, 2020 and Rules were framed under the Act on 11th June, 2020.