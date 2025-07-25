Baddi: In a concerted effort to promote sustainable industrial development and enhance resource efficiency, over 2,500 enterprises across Himachal Pradesh will receive specialised training under the Centre’s ‘Greening of MSMEs’ initiative. The initiative aims to equip Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with skills in energy efficiency, waste management, green financing, and related areas.

In a Stakeholder Consultation Workshop, organised jointly by Frost & Sullivan and Tinge Consultancy, participants were given practical insights into energy conservation, waste recycling, water management, and green financing schemes. Experts also introduced advanced concepts, including Resource-Efficient Cleaner Production (RECP), Net Zero, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) frameworks, Circular Economy, and Decarbonization.

The ‘Greening of MSMEs’ initiative falls under the Government of India’s RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) program, which the World Bank is supporting. Through this program, around 1,900 MSMEs in Himachal Pradesh are expected to be integrated into a structured green transition, with further expansion to over 2,500 units in the near future.

“This is more than just an environmental campaign. It reflects a shift in industrial thinking,” said Tilak Raj Sharma, Additional Director, Department of Industries, Himachal Pradesh. “The initiative aims to make MSME units more self-reliant, competitive and profitable, while also contributing to environmental protection.”

Information about digital monitoring systems, access to green technical solution providers, and financial resources was also shared during the workshop, making it not only informative but practically empowering for the attendees.

The initiative supports the Himachal Pradesh Government’s target of becoming a ‘Green Energy State’ by 2026 and plays a part in India’s broader mission to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070.