Chamba Rumal, Kullu Shawls, Kangra Tea, Chulli Oil and Seabuckthorn Products to Take Centre Stage

Himachal Pradesh’s district-specific products are set to gain wider market access as the State prepares to host the HIM MSME Fest, where local producers will directly connect with major e-commerce platforms. The three-day event will be held from January 3 to 5 at The Ridge and Peterhof in Shimla, with the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative at its core.

Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said the HIM MSME Fest 2026 will serve as a crucial platform to link traditional craftsmanship and local industries with national and global markets. He said the ODOP initiative is helping reshape district economies by integrating traditional skills with modern marketing systems, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for farmers, artisans, and small entrepreneurs.

The Industry Minister said that, for the first time, ODOP products from all districts of Himachal Pradesh will be showcased together on a single platform. A dedicated ODOP pavilion will be established at the Fest, allowing producers to interact directly with leading market players, including Amazon and other major e-commerce companies. This engagement is expected to help in branding, bulk procurement, and building long-term market linkages.

Chauhan said the ODOP initiative reflects the State Government’s value-based industrial development approach, with focus on agro-based processing, handicrafts, manufacturing, and service sectors. He added that the initiative is strengthening grassroots economic activity while promoting local talent and district-specific identities.

Highlighting the diversity of products, he said each district has a unique ODOP focus that is being supported through value addition, improved packaging, and expanded market access. These include amla processing in Bilaspur, agro-products processing in Hamirpur, Chamba Rumal from Chamba, Kullu shawls, Kangra tea and miniature paintings, chulli oil from Kinnaur, seabuckthorn products from Lahaul and Spiti, steel furniture from Mandi, light engineering goods from Una, packaging units in Sirmaur, mushroom cultivation in Solan, and tourism services with technology upgradation in Shimla.

The Industry Minister said showcasing ODOP products at such a scale marks an important step towards market integration. He added that continued policy support, infrastructure development, and stronger market linkages will help Himachal Pradesh’s district-specific products achieve national and international recognition.

He said the MSME Fest is not just an exhibition but a reflection of the State’s vision of self-reliance, where every district moves forward with its own economic strength and market identity.