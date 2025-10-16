The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will now establish 80 e-charging stations across the state, expanding its earlier plan of 53. The revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project has been submitted to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for approval. Once approved, construction work on these e-charging stations will begin, covering both urban and rural areas.

The move comes as part of the state government’s efforts to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Earlier, HRTC had prepared a DPR to set up 53 charging stations, but after review, it decided to extend the network to ensure better connectivity and accessibility across Himachal Pradesh.

According to officials, NABARD has agreed to finance the project with a ₹128-crore loan, covering 90% of the total cost, while the state government will contribute the remaining 10%. The bank has already released the first instalment of ₹35 crore to begin preliminary work.

The revised DPR aligns with the government’s broader strategy to promote environmental protection through clean transport initiatives. The state is also purchasing e-buses under various schemes to promote eco-friendly transportation.

HRTC officials said the project had been in progress for the past year but was delayed due to modifications in the DPR. With the revised plan, the corporation aims to ensure that the charging infrastructure keeps pace with the growing number of e-vehicles in the state.

Over the past few years, the number of electric cars, two-wheelers, and e-buses in Himachal Pradesh has steadily increased, particularly in cities like Shimla, Mandi, Dharamshala and Solan. However, the limited availability of charging facilities remains a key challenge for both private vehicle owners and public transport operators. Establishing these e-charging stations will not only support the expanding fleet of electric vehicles but also play a crucial role in reducing emissions and promoting sustainable mobility in the hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh.