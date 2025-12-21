The Department of Industries will organise HIM MSME Fest 2026 from January 3 to 5, 2026, in Shimla with a focus on promoting collaboration between start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and leading e-commerce firms. The event aims to create new market opportunities for local entrepreneurs while strengthening Himachal Pradesh’s MSME ecosystem.

The fest is designed to provide a platform to aspiring and existing entrepreneurs from across the state to showcase their products, interact directly with buyers and investors, and engage with MSME ecosystem partners. Special emphasis will be laid on facilitating business linkages with major e-commerce platforms, helping local enterprises expand their market reach beyond the state.

This initiative is aimed at promoting inclusive industrial development through focused efforts on investment facilitation, women entrepreneurship and enterprise promotion. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the event on January 3 in the presence of the Industries Minister and other dignitaries. Senior officials from the Government of India, including representatives from the Ministry of MSME, NITI Aayog and DPIIT, are also expected to participate.

One of the key attractions of the opening day will be the Startup Awards and Recognition Ceremony, followed by a cultural evening showcasing artists from different parts of Himachal Pradesh. Handmade shawls reflecting the traditional weaving heritage of various districts will also be displayed, along with factory outlets and exhibition stalls featuring locally manufactured products throughout the three-day event.

The Industries Minister said the department has identified focus sectors such as green mobility, defence, pharmaceuticals, dairy, food processing, artificial intelligence, electronic chips and data centres to accelerate industrialisation in the state. Industry leaders from these sectors will be invited for discussions on fresh investment opportunities and the upcoming industrial policy.

According to the Director of Industries, thematic knowledge-sharing sessions and networking meetings will be organised on start-up promotion, women entrepreneurship and buyer-seller interactions under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. Efforts will also be made to build linkages with e-commerce platforms, including Walmart, Amazon, GI-tagged platforms and ONDC. A delegation from the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry is also expected to take part in CEO-level interactions.

The event is being organised in consultation with Ernst & Young, CII and the BRICS Chamber of Commerce, with the objective of attracting sustainable investment and creating long-term growth opportunities for start-ups and MSMEs in Himachal Pradesh.