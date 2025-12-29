Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the State Government is actively inviting investment with a clear roadmap, with special focus on promoting rural-based industries and employment generation.

Sukhu said outreach efforts in global markets such as Dubai and Japan, along with domestic investment hubs like Mumbai, have resulted in memoranda of commitment exceeding Rs 5,000 crore over the past three years. He added that the present government has approved 683 industrial projects worth Rs 14,000 crore, which are expected to generate jobs for around 32,000 youth in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the government is diversifying beyond traditional sectors by strengthening eco-friendly transport, green energy and green hydrogen projects, while empowering MSMEs and startups. He said tourism, solar energy, digital infrastructure and modernisation of agriculture, including dairy and food processing, are being promoted to strengthen the rural economy.

Highlighting support for MSMEs, Sukhu said proposals worth Rs 1,642 crore have been sent to the Centre to boost rural industries, with Rs 109.34 crore already approved. He said 14 incubation centres have been set up at institutions such as IIT Mandi and IIM Sirmaur to encourage innovation, with 107 startups already launched.

He said ease of doing business has been improved by integrating 180 services into a single-window portal and by revising construction rules to allow higher land utilisation for industrial projects. Sukhu added that Himachal Pradesh has also received national recognition for its performance in startups, ease of doing business and food processing sectors.