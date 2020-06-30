Himachal has 364 active virus cases, 298 in Hamirpur, Una and Solan district

Lahaul-Spiti district tested first case

Shimla: Following the Union Government approval, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to regulate the movement of people entering Himachal Pradesh from other parts of the country to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Himachal CM, in a video conferencing meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police of the State from Shimla today, asked to strengthen the mechanism of institutional quarantine and home quarantine.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government would regulate the influx of people entering the State so as to ensure orderly movement and avoid any possible chance of spread of COVID-19 cases. He said that curfew would remain in force in the State from 9 PM to 5 AM.

Meanwhile, virus cases in the state are increasing at rapid pace. Districts like Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Solan are worse affected. Yesterday only construction labourer from Bihar was tested positive in remote Lahaul-Spiti district of the state. First case in the district.

Himachal has presently 364 active cases, out of these 298 cases are in Hamirpur, Una and Solan districts. So far 7 people have died from it and 558 have fully recovered from the bug.