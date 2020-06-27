3 positive cases found on random testing in Kinnaur district

India tally crosses 5 lakhs marks, 1 crore affected worldwide

Shimla: to control increasing cases of Coronavirus, the Union Government has provided 500 ventilators to Himachal Pradesh.

Out of five hundred ventilators, 200 have been received and state will receive remaining 300 ventilators in two days.

Himachal Pradesh earlier had 110 ventilators, now total will be 610.

Additional Chief Secretary Health RD Dhiman confirmed that there are 178 transport ventilators given by the Union Govt and the rest are ICU ventilators, which have been given free of cost to the state government.

Ventilators are being installed in all medical colleges, all district hospitals and other Coronavirus related health institutions in the state, Dhiman said and further informed that the department is also training medical staff to operate these ventilators.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had expressed concern about the less availability of ventilators in a meeting held during a video conference with the Prime Minister Narender Modi and the Union Health Minister and demanded to provide ventilators.

Meanwhile, virus cases in Himachal Pradesh is increasing at alarming rate. Total positive cases are about to reach 900 mark. Today only state has tested 21 positive cases so far. Kangra and Hamirpur district of the state are worse affected, while 3 new positive cases of on duty police personal in remote Kinnaur district today, which were found in random testing, are hinting of community spread in Himachal Pradesh as well. About 500 patients have recovered from the virus and 7 have died from the pandemic.

Nationwide, Coronavirus have gripped over 5.25 lakhs people. Maharashtra is worse affected with over 1.5 lakhs patients, while national capital Delhi reported over 81,000 positive cases so far. India is forth most affected country in the world, only behind of USA, Brazil and Russia. Worldwide 1 crore people have affected from the virus and USA has highest cases of the virus.