World Mental Health Day observed in IGMC Shimla

Society organises awareness camp

Shimla: The world mental health day was observed today by the department of Psychiatry of IGMCH, Shimla. Theme based lectures focusing on suicide prevention were delivered on this occasion.

Head of the Psychiatry department Dr. Dinesh Sharma highlighted the risk factors, do’s and don’ts and challenges and obstacles in preventing suicide. He said that raising community awareness and breaking down the taboo was important for making progress in preventing suicidal tendencies.

On the occasion of the World Mental Health Day, Black Blanket Welfare Education Society (NGO) also conducted an awareness programme at Gram panchayat Thadi near Shogi Shimla district.

Meenakshi Raghuvanshi, Secretary of the Society, emphasised on the need to educate the society about the drugs and underlined the importance of keeping youth away from mental stress and negative thoughts. Raghuvanshi apprised that mental health has become a serious problem and stressed to conduct awareness campaign to aware the general public about it.