Shimla: Shimla Police has caught a Russian woman and her Indian boyfriend at Shogi barrier, while trying to enter the Shimla district without Curfew pass.

As per Shimla police, they were hiding in a truck and were on their way to Nirmand in Kullu district. the police has also truck driver and cleaner.

They were coming from sector 108-Noida of UP, and was going to Mathel village of Nirmand in Kullu district where they were planning to solemnise their marriage, Shimla SP said.

The Police has registered a case under the Disaster Management Act against all of them. Meanwhile, the Russian woman has been quarantined at Dhalli centre, and the three men have been quarantined in Shoghi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR