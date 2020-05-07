Shimla: Shimla Police has caught a Russian woman and her Indian boyfriend at Shogi barrier, while trying to enter the Shimla district without Curfew pass.

As per Shimla police, they were hiding in a truck and were on their way to Nirmand in Kullu district. the police has also truck driver and cleaner.

They were coming from sector 108-Noida of UP, and was going to Mathel village of Nirmand in Kullu district where they were planning to solemnise their marriage, Shimla SP said.

The Police has registered a case under the Disaster Management Act against all of them. Meanwhile, the Russian woman has been quarantined at Dhalli centre, and the three men have been quarantined in Shoghi.