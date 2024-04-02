Chamba – In a startling turn of events at the Medical College in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, families from the Churah and Bharmour regions have plunged into turmoil, levelling accusations of newborn baby swapping against each other.

Accusations flew back and forth as each family pointed fingers at the other, alleging the unthinkable – that their newborn babies had been swapped.

The management of Medical College Chamba formed an inquiry committee to delve into the matter following the formal complaint lodged. The committee will be headed by MS Dr. Vipin Sharma.