Shimla – Chamba district experienced a tremor of magnitude 5.3, as reported by the National Center for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences on April 4, 2024. The earthquake struck at 21:34:32 (IST), originating at a depth of 10 kilometers with coordinates 33.09 latitude and 76.59 longitude.

Upon analysis by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), potential affected areas were identified, including the Panchayats of Sach, Seichu, Shoon (HilluTwan), and Kumar (Parmar) in Tehsil Pangi, district Chamba.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said that Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) were activated promptly. Utilizing GIS technology, authorities identified areas near the earthquake’s epicenter for assessment. Coordination with Deputy Commissioner Chamba and Resident Commissioner Pangi ensued to evaluate the situation. Inputs from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chamba and Resident Commissioner Pangi, along with updates from field functionaries and local representatives, provided insights into the ground reality.

Initial reports indicated no loss of life or significant property damage in the affected Panchayats. The timely response and coordinated efforts of the administration proved instrumental in mitigating potential casualties.

With the break of dawn on April 5, 2024, the local administration mobilized a search and rescue team comprising Executive Magistrates, Kanungos, Doctors, and Police personnel. Their mission: to assess the situation firsthand and extend support to affected communities.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the team conducted thorough inspections across the affected Panchayats. While some houses sustained partial damages and cracks, relief efforts are underway. Patwaris are documenting relief cases, and affected families will receive assistance per established norms.