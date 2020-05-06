Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has tested one more person with Coronavirus today and taking the state tally to 43 now. As per information virus infected is from Jamanabad in Kangra district and is being treated at Tanda Medical Hospital.

With this new case, state has now total 43 cases. 3 have killed by the virus and 34 have recuperated and discharged from the hospital. At present the state has 3 active cases one each in Mandi, Kangra and Sirmour district.

Toady 600 were tested and so far, 212 were found negative, while result of remaining 387 are still pending. The state has so far tested 8491 persons.

In last three days thousands of Himachali have returned to the state. In last three days state has found 3 new cases all of them have returned to the state recently and surprisingly in two cases no test was conducted by the authority, thus putting others’ lives in danger.