Chamba: Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has directed the officials of the department to prepare a Pre-Feasibility Report (PPR) for the proposed Chamba-Chuwadi tunnel. The minister presided over a meeting to review the progress of various projects being implemented by the Public Works Department in the district.

During the meeting, Singh emphasized the importance of expediting projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and instructed the departmental officers to prioritize their implementation. He further directed the officers to take necessary measures to accelerate projects in the Churah sub-division, including the tribal areas of Bharmour-Pangi.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the department’s performance, particularly in the Bharmour-Pangi assembly constituency, Singh issued instructions to review the ongoing works at regular intervals. To assess the situation firsthand, he also announced his upcoming visit to the Bharmour area.

The minister highlighted the need for effective prevention of landslides near Banni village in Bharmour and Lagera village in Saluni. He directed the departmental officers to prepare pre-feasibility reports for these areas, aiming to address the risk of landslides.

Singh informed that the department has allocated a substantial amount of funds for various projects in all five assembly constituencies of the Chamba district. A total of 480 crores has been earmarked, with 134 crores assigned to 23 projects under NABARD, 37 crores 61 lakh for 5 projects under CRIF, and 307 crores 84 lakh for projects in the first, second, and third phases of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

To ensure the timely execution of departmental projects, Singh directed officers and employees to coordinate effectively and cautioned that strict action would be taken for any laxity or substandard work.

Furthermore, Singh assured all employees and officers of the department that their problems and concerns would be addressed on a priority basis, fostering a conducive working environment.