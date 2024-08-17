Chamba – The Forest Department has suspended the Forest Division Officer and a Forest Guard of Sei Block in Tissa Range for their involvement in a Rs 14 lakh fraud case, where they allegedly forged signatures to misappropriate funds from a Forest Management Committee’s bank account.

The incident dates back to March 2023, when a complaint was lodged against the two officials for changing the signature of the Pradhan (head) of a society formed under the State Forest Eco System Climate Proofing Project (KFW) without notifying the concerned authorities. This fraudulent signature change allowed them to withdraw Rs 14 lakh from the society’s bank account.

An internal investigation conducted by the Forest Division Officer of Churah revealed the unauthorized change in the head and signature of the society, leading to the misappropriation of funds. The investigation report was submitted to the Chief Forest Conservator of Chamba, who then issued a notice to the accused officials, demanding an explanation.

Despite being given the opportunity to clarify their actions, the responses from the accused were deemed unsatisfactory by the department. Consequently, the Chief Forest Conservator ordered the suspension of both the Forest Division Officer and the Forest Guard.

Further inquiries into the case have shown that the siphoned funds were transferred to the personal accounts of the accused through online transactions. The Forest Department has gathered substantial evidence to support these allegations and is considering extending the investigation to other officers or employees potentially involved in the scam.

Chief Forest Range Officer Abhilash Damodaran confirmed the suspensions, stating, “The Forest Division Officer and Forest Guard have been suspended due to their involvement in forging the Pradhan’s signature and misappropriating Rs 14 lakh in Makkan. The department is taking further actions to ensure justice is served.”

Further disciplinary measures are expected as the inquiry progresses.