In a shocking display of frustration and defiance, Tilak, a resident of a village in the Churah assembly constituency, decided to take matters into his own hands after repeated pleas to the local Electricity Board fell on deaf ears. With a bold and unconventional solution, he resorted to passing a three-phase power line through his house, leaving officials dumbfounded and raising serious concerns about public safety.

Tilak’s predicament arose during the construction of his house when he realized that the power line was inconveniently positioned. Recognizing the potential hazards this posed, he approached the Electricity Board, urging them to either raise or replace the line. However, his pleas were met with indifference, and the frustration of being unheard led Tilak to embark on an audacious course of action.

Undeterred by the Electricity Board’s negligence, Tilak took it upon himself to find a solution. With resourcefulness and determination, he ingeniously guided the power line through the walls of his house using plastic rubber pipes. This unconventional maneuver not only circumvented the obstacle but also served as a powerful statement against the inaction of the board management.

The audacious act has sent shockwaves through the local community and beyond. Officials, caught off guard by Tilak’s daring move, found themselves in a predicament. Swiftly, a notice was issued to the Junior Engineer of the Electricity Board responsible for the area, demanding an immediate explanation for their oversight. Speculations about potential collusion between board personnel and the villager have also emerged, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

Dehra Panchayat Pradhan, Chain Lal, expressed deep concern over the incident. Lal revealed that Tilak had indeed informed the board about the power line obstruction during the construction phase, emphasizing the need for prompt action. Regrettably, the board management failed to address the issue, leading to Tilak’s extraordinary rebellion. Lal underscored that Tilak would be held accountable for his actions, and a detailed explanation was demanded.

Executive Engineer Parvesh Kumar, who became aware of the incident, acknowledged the gravity of the situation. Taking swift action, Kumar summoned the Junior Engineer responsible for the area, seeking clarification regarding the oversight. Stressing the potential dangers inherent in such negligence, Kumar reiterated the board’s commitment to preventing any major accidents.

Tilak’s audacious act has drawn significant attention, both locally and beyond, shedding light on the need for improved communication and accountability within the Electricity Board. It serves as a stark reminder that the safety and concerns of citizens should never be overlooked or disregarded. The consequences of such negligence can be far-reaching and potentially catastrophic.

This incident should serve as a wake-up call for the Electricity Board to reassess its procedures and prioritize the well-being of the community. As the investigation unfolds, it is crucial for the board to address the underlying issues that led to this act of rebellion and take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The high-voltage rebellion by Tilak stands as a symbol of the frustration and determination of a community that refuses to be silenced. It is a reminder that the voices of the people must be heard and their safety prioritized. The ball is now in the court of the Electricity Board to rectify their negligence and ensure the well-being of the community they serve.

Source: Amar Ujala