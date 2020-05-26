Shimla: Justice V. Ratnam, former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court and former Governor of the State, died in Chennai on Saturday. He was 87 and battling age-related illness for quite some time.

Photo Credit: The Hindu, Newspaper

He is survived by wife Padmini Ratnam and a daughter Uma Ratnam Krishnan. Born in 1932 in Chennai, he had begun his career in civil and labour law in 1955. He started practice on Civil and Labour matters in the Madras High Court.

Justice Ratnam became the member of the Executive Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legal Aid Board. On 25 January 1979, he was appointed as permanent Judge of Madras High Court. Since 15 November 1992, he also took charge of the Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court. Justice Ratnam was elevated in the post of Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court on 29 January 1994 and retired on 1 August 1994 from the post. He also took charge in the post of Governor of Himachal Pradesh for 19 days. He held dual charge of Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court and Governor.

Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have mourned the demise of Justice V. Rattanam. The Chief Minister in his condolence message said that Justice V. Rattanam was a legal luminary.