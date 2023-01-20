New Delhi/Shimla: Justice Sabina, the senior-most Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court has been appointed as Acting Chief Justice with effect from January 21.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification, “In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Smt. Justice Sabina, senior-most Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 21 January consequent upon the retirement of Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court.”

Justice Sabina was unanimously elected Joint Secretary of the Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the year 1986. Thereafter, she joined as Additional District Judge on January 21 in 1997. Subsequently became Sessions Judge in September 2004 and was elevated as an Additional Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court in December 2008 and Permanent Judge on February 2010. She was transferred to Rajasthan High Court and assumed office as a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court in April 2016.

Justice Sabina was transferred to the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and took oath on October 2021.