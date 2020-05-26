1200 NCC cadets deployed, helping local administration during lockdown

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya honoured NCC cadets for their services during the Coronavirus pandemic at Raj Bhavan today. NCC cadets are rendering their selfless services during the lockdown at most of the cities in the state.

Governor hailed the services and stated that the NCC cadets are doing vital task of spreading awareness in the state and also helping the administration at the grassroots level, which reinforces in the cadets’ sense of discipline, service to nation and duty with devotion.

On this occasion, Governor said girl cadets and women officers are participating actively and enthusiastically in NCC, providing excellent services in this battle against Corona. He said that women in rural areas should come forward in spreading awareness in this regard, which will also enhance awareness among people about health and hygiene in rural areas providing a new direction to overall development.

He asked NCC officers to make NCC Wing more popular among the students to instill the spirit of discipline and sense of duty in them so that a greater number of youths join the NCC. This will also boost the spirit of service and participation of youth in development.

On this occasion, Brigadier Rajeev Thakur informed that 1200 cadets of NCC are serving with local administration and helping in various capacities throughout the state. He said that the NCC cadets have been mostly deployed around their home area. They are also medically checked up every week.

Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary to the Governor, said NCC has been very instrumental in assisting the local administration during COVID-19.

On this occasion, Cadets Gaurav Thakur, Diksha Gupta, Rimpa, Hrithik Rajgir and Zainab apprised the Governor of the work done during Coronavirus pandemic.

ANO Sanjeev Chhiber receiving certificate of appreciation for his services during the Coronavirus pandemic in Theog Tehsil from the Governor

Colonel Suneet Sankata, Lt. Jai Prakash, Second Officer Satish Kumar, Amarjeet Kaur and ANO Sanjeev Chhibber, Subedar Vijay Kumar were also present on the occasion.